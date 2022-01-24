Legendary French Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Has Died

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday, according to his official Instagram account.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said a message on the @manfredthierrymugler account.

No further details were immediately available. Mugler was secretive about his age, but his Wikipedia entry states that he was 73.

Thierry Mugler and Cardi B at the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Sept. 28. CREDIT: Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

While the designer left the helm of the brand in 2002 — he later served as the artistic director of Thierry Mugler Parfums — he has been a mainstay in pop culture, with fans like Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

In one of his most attention-grabbing moments during the past few years, the designer came out of retirement to design Kim Kardashian’s attention-grabbing 2019 Met Gala dress. The dress featured intricate detailing that resembled beats of sweat, with a plunging neckline and button-up detailing going down the middle.

A retrospective dedicated to Mugler opened at Musée des Arts Decoratifs during Paris Fashion Week last fall. The “Couturissime” exhibition is full of designer and founder Thierry Mugler’s creations from the ’80s and ’90s.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.