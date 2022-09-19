Queen Consort Camilla Honors Queen Elizabeth With Jubilee Brooch & Somber Dressing at Westminster Abbey

Queen Consort Camilla arrived in formal attire for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday morning.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey alongside King Charles III, Camilla wore a black midi dress with long sleeves and a flared skirt. The piece included a rounded collar with a front zipper and piping details on its bodice and sleeve cuffs. Layered delicate gold bracelets — one by Van Cleef & Arpels, strung with green Alhambra charms — and a gold pendant necklace, sapphire and diamond brooch and a black lather clutch finished her ensemble.

The diamond and sapphire brooch was originally gifted to Queen Victoria during her Diamond Jubilee celebration in 1897. However, it remained unseen until 2007, when Camilla wore the historical brooch during a visit to the United States.

Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla also opted to wear a fascinator for the occasion, composed of a sculpted black cap overlaid with layered black leaves and a netting veil.

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of platform pumps. Her low-heeled style featured short block heels and rounded toes with suede uppers. A set of thin rubber platform front soles completed the set, as well as a set of matte black tights.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

