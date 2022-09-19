Princess Charlotte Joins Her Brother Prince George in Black Hat, Long Coat & Ballet Flats at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte was accompanied by her older brother Prince George today at Westminster Abbey in London, the sibling duo dressed in formal wear in neutral tones for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales played a part in the funeral procession, walking just behind the coffin following their parents.
Like many who attended the ceremony, Charlotte appeared dressed in a somber set of wears, donning a high collared long black coat that flared out near the bottom and closed with black buttons. The seven-year-old wore a golden brooch pinned to her outerwear, and a hat fastened to her head adorned with a black bow, its tails hanging off of the hat’s brim. The young royal wore opaque black tights and slipped into simple shiny black pointed-toe ballet flats that were secured in place with thick straps.
The tradition of black mourning clothing started during the Roman Empire. Back then, the deceased’s family would wear a dark-colored toga as a sign of grief. This tradition persisted throughout medieval times. By the late 19th century, black clothing had become associated with mourning after Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing only black to mourn the loss of her husband, Prince Albert.
Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.