Princess Charlotte Joins Her Brother Prince George in Black Hat, Long Coat & Ballet Flats at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte was accompanied by her older brother Prince George today at Westminster Abbey in London, the sibling duo dressed in formal wear in neutral tones for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales played a part in the funeral procession, walking just behind the coffin following their parents.

Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Like many who attended the ceremony, Charlotte appeared dressed in a somber set of wears, donning a high collared long black coat that flared out near the bottom and closed with black buttons. The seven-year-old wore a golden brooch pinned to her outerwear, and a hat fastened to her head adorned with a black bow, its tails hanging off of the hat’s brim. The young royal wore opaque black tights and slipped into simple shiny black pointed-toe ballet flats that were secured in place with thick straps.

Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The tradition of black mourning clothing started during the Roman Empire. Back then, the deceased’s family would wear a dark-colored toga as a sign of grief. This tradition persisted throughout medieval times. By the late 19th century, black clothing had become associated with mourning after Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing only black to mourn the loss of her husband, Prince Albert.

Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen consort are seen on The Mall ahead of The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth Through the Years