Princess Beatrice Dons Tuxedo Jacket, Lace Embellished Dress & Suede Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Princess Beatrice arrived at Westminster Abbey in London today to attend her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral alongside her younger sister Princess Eugene, both parties wearing structured garments in all black.

Beatrice’s ensemble featured a fitted and cropped black blazer embellished with bright gold buttons. The outerwear sat overtop a mid-length mock neck dress, also adorned with large gilded buttons, with a pleated skirt embellished with black lace situated between the stark pleats. Accompanying the formal dress, the 34-year-old wore see-through black tights, offering the royal more coverage, and a black suede pillbox hat decorated with a dainty black bow for good measure.

Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice, recently appointed as Counsellor of State and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will wear black or nude tights during the mourning period as a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Following in the footsteps of her royal family members, Beatrice coupled the somber outfit with black suede pumps fitted with pointed toes and a three to four-inch heel that offered the Princess added height. The shoe style was worn by many at the funeral.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, (second row, L-R) Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice, recently appointed as Counsellor of State and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth Through the Years