Princess Anne Pays Homage To The Queen In Royal Military Suit With Sharp Shoes at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

By Ashley Rushford
Princess Anne was dressed in royal attire while attending Queen Elizabeth’s II funeral service in London on Monday. Anne walked side by side with King Charles III behind the Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun carriage of the Royal Navy.

The princess wore a royal blue military uniform, as is tradition for royal family members for this occasion. The uniform consists of a black jacket with matching dark pants completed with a blue sash, badges, and gold buttons. The uniform’s formal white hat, as well as a sword and white gloves, are also customary.

Princess Anne, Peter Philips, King Charles III
(L-R) King Charles III, Peter Phillips and Princess Anne depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Service, Royal Family
Princess Anne departs Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The procession wore black shoes, including Prince Harry, Prince William, David Armstrong-Jones, King Charles III, Prince Richard and Timothy Laurence. Anne’s footwear consisted of black leather boots with almond-shaped toes and short heels for formality and efficiency.

Princess Anne, Prince Harry, King Charles III
(First row L-R) King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, (Second Row) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (Third row L-R) David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester walk behind the Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it departs Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

