Prince George Follows Formal Dressing Tradition in Dark Blue Suit & Patent Leather Shoes at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte arrived today at Westminster Abbey in London, the sibling duo dressed in formal wear in neutral tones for their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales played a part in the funeral procession, walking just behind the coffin following their parents.

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales walk behind The Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it proceeds towards Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Much like his father, George wore blue but in a dark navy hue. The young Prince was clad in a suit that consisted of a double-breasted jacket paired with a crisp high collar white button down. The nine-year-old wore slacks in the same somber shade, further dressing up the style with a traditional black tie neatly tucked under his formal attire.

Accompanying his navy suit, the royal family member laced up black dress shoes with pointed toes and a patent leather finish that gave the footwear a high gloss look. The comfortable and formal style was seen on many men of all ages during the proceedings.

The procession saw men wearing a variety of grief wear in neutral tones from suits and mourning coats, to traditional militaristic garb accompanied by bright tassels and sashes like the ones George’s father William wore.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

