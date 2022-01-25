Nicky Hilton Is Pregnant and Expecting Third Child With Husband James Rothschild

The Hilton family is expanding. According to People, Nicky Hilton and her husband, James Rothschild, are pregnant with their third child.

The baby is due in the summer of 2022 and the sex of the baby is still unknown.

The couple has two children already, Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

The addition comes as she has a busy schedule with her entrepreneurial ventures. In 2020, she became a collaborator with French Sole while juggling motherhood duties, when her children were 1 and 3 years old. For the 2021 collection, she launched a collection of kitten heels, pumps and flats that are decorated with eye-catching designs that feel inviting and festive. Hilton Rothschild also created espadrille sneakers for a breezy, comfy look suitable for the warm summer months. She has even sported a few of her styles in streetwear photos, including last month when she debuted teddy bear loafers from the collaboration.

Hilton Rothschild often talks about the challenges of balancing life with children and a busy career, and she never shies aways from posting her daughters on her Instagram feed. She often dresses her kids in printed ensembles that are girly and adorable.

