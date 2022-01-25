×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nicky Hilton Is Pregnant and Expecting Third Child With Husband James Rothschild

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
MEGA607857_013-head
2002: Paris starts a trend
2004: A Brunette Nicky and Paris on the town
2002: Attending haute couture shows in Paris
2004: NBA All-Star Weekend
View Gallery 12 Images

The Hilton family is expanding. According to People, Nicky Hilton and her husband, James Rothschild, are pregnant with their third child.

The baby is due in the summer of 2022 and the sex of the baby is still unknown.

The couple has two children already, Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

The addition comes as she has a busy schedule with her entrepreneurial ventures. In 2020, she became a collaborator with French Sole while juggling motherhood duties, when her children were 1 and 3 years old. For the 2021 collection, she launched a collection of kitten heels, pumps and flats that are decorated with eye-catching designs that feel inviting and festive. Hilton Rothschild also created espadrille sneakers for a breezy, comfy look suitable for the warm summer months. She has even sported a few of her styles in streetwear photos, including last month when she debuted teddy bear loafers from the collaboration.

Hilton Rothschild often talks about the challenges of balancing life with children and a busy career, and she never shies aways from posting her daughters on her Instagram feed. She often dresses her kids in printed ensembles that are girly and adorable.

Click through the gallery to see Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton’s iconic style through the years.

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad