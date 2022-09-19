Meghan Markle Arrives in Cape Dress, Velvet Pumps & Symbolic Earrings at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Meghan Markle arrived in formal attire for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning in London.

Walking in the funeral procession alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Markle entered Westminster Abbey in a black knee-length dress. Her style featured an asymmetric knee-length skirt and long cape sleeves. Markle also paired her ensemble with sheer black tights and a wide-brimmed black hat.

Meghan Markle arrives at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Markle wore pearl and diamond earrings that were given to her by Queen Elizabeth II as a gift. Wearing pearls is part of the mourning tradition in the UK. White pearls are considered to denote purity and represent tears.

When it came to footwear, Markle continued for additional formality with a set of black pumps. Her style featured pointed suede uppers that matched her tights and suit, complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height.

Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Camilla, Queen Consort are seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

