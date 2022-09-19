Lady Louise Windsor Pairs Flounce-Sleeved Dress with Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Lady Louise Windsor was formally outfitted for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday morning.

Windsor arrived with her family at Westminster Abbey, wearing a black midi dress. Her style featured a flounced hemline and short sleeves, paired with a matching padded headband topped with a thin knotted bow. Accenting the royal’s ensemble was a black leather clutch, delicate bracelet, layered silver pendant necklaces and stud earrings.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the 18-year-old royal wore a pair of black pumps with matching tights. Her shoes appeared to feature suede uppers and thin heels totaling 3 inches in height, giving her ensemble a formal finish while remaining appropriate for the occasion. Similar styles were also worn by Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie in a range of textures during the occasion.

Lady Louise Windsor arrives at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The tradition of black mourning clothing started during the Roman Empire. Back then, the deceased’s family would wear a dark-colored toga as a sign of grief. This tradition persisted throughout medieval times when widows would wear black caps and veils to mourn the loss of their loved ones in England. By the late 19th century, black clothing had become associated with mourning after Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing only black to mourn the loss of her husband, Prince Albert.

Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall leave after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth Through the Years