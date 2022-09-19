×
Kate Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth & Princess Diana With Pearl Necklace at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Kate Middleton continues to pay tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana through her jewelry choices. Prince William’s wife arrived at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral at Westminster Abbey in London today wearing a pearl necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law and the late monarch.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton with her kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The four-row pearl choker with a diamond detail was reportedly given as a gift to the Queen by the Japanese government decades ago. Queen Elizabeth wore the necklace a few times during the ‘80s and ‘90s. Diana also wore the necklace for a royal event in 1928.

This is not Middleton’s first time wearing the pearl choker. She first wore the necklace at the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary dinner in 2017, and later Middleton chose the same piece of jewelry for the funeral of Prince Philip in April 2021.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey for The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton with her kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton arrived at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in a car with her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Queen Consort Camilla. Middleton wore a classic black coat following the mourning tradition, pairing it with black tights and black pumps. She also added a black hat with veil detailing to her look, and pearl earrings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince George of Wales are seen on The Mall ahead of The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton with her kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s still expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators.

The black veil is another way to pay respects to the late monarch, as it’s a symbol of sadness for the loss of a loved one.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

