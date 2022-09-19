Jill Biden Updates Her Schiaparelli Suit With New Buttons & Suede Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Jill Biden was sharply suited while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London on Monday morning.

Walking in the funeral procession hand-in-hand with President Biden, the First Lady entered Westminster Abbey in a black skirt suit by Maison Schiaparelli. Jill wore the same Schiaparelli suit at the American Ballet Theatre last July. The coat had different buttons in the shape of eyes, a padlock and a signature ‘S’ of the brand. For the Queen’s funeral, she took out the whimsically shaped buttons and opted for the same signature button with an embellished flower all the way down.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Her style featured a knee-length skirt over sheer black tights, paired with a short jacket accented by gold-lined crystal flower buttons. Diamond stud earrings, a black lizard-embossed clutch and a bow-shaped fascinator finished Biden’s ensemble.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

For footwear, Biden opted for additional formality with a set of black pumps. Her style featured pointed suede uppers that matched her tights and suit, complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

