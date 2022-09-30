Tyga Puts Edgy Spin On Sophisticated Style With Two-Tone Pants & Ruffled High-Top Sneakers for Rick Owens’ Paris Fashion Week Show

Tyga took an edgy approach to sophisticated style while attending the Rick Owens spring 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29. The event brought out a slew of A-list stars including Erykah Badu, Cher and Machine Gun Kelly who all held court front row. The eponymous label returned to the Palais du Tokyo to present its latest womenswear line.

Tyga sported a full Rick Owens ensemble at the high-fashion affair. The “Sunshine” rapper wore an oversized black blazer jacket. The piece had slightly pointed shoulders and sleek lapels. He complemented the overcoat with a white button-down shirt, which featured a structured collar. The chart-topping musician teamed both tops with two-tone slouchy pants that had one leather leg and cargo on the other.

Rapper Tyga attends the Rick Owens spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Contreras

To further elevate the moment, the “Taste” artist accessorized with black futuristic shades and a blinged out diamond chain. Tyga completed his look with a stylish pair of sneakers that were also designed by Rick Owens. The silhouette had a high top line and tongue and was set on a white outsole that peaked out beneath his pants.

(L-R) Tyga and Cher at the Rick Owens spring/summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Contreras

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

