Timothée Chalamet Goes Dark in Twisted Suit and Leather Boots for ‘British Vogue’ Party at Venice Film Festival 2022

Timothée Chalamet continued his slick style streak at the Venice Film Festival — this time, in sharp suiting.

The “Bones And All” star arrived to the “British Vogue” Darlings party on Saturday night, following his viral arrival at the horror film’s premiere that day. However, for this occasion, Chalamet opted for a more formal approach in a black wool Alexander McQueen blazer. The double-breasted style featured pointed satin lapels, given an edge from their asymmetric design that created a twisted silhouette. Finishing Chalamet’s ensemble were McQueen’s matching slim-fitting cigarette trousers, as well as shining Cartier rings and a set of thin black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Timothée Chalamet attends the “British Vogue” Darlings party during the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Completing Chalamet’s outfit was a set of black leather boots, also by McQueen. His $1,150 Tread style featured shiny black leather uppers in an almond-toed silhouette. Giving the pair a sharp finish were traditional square-heeled soles, with an added utilitarian twist from an outer rubber layer. The pair fully revamped Chalamet’s elegant suit, giving the formalwear an edge that was simultaneously dapper and punk. It also marked the third pair of black leather boots the actor’s worn at this year’s Festival, after the pointed-toe and unlaced combat pairs he was spotted in earlier.

A closer look at Chalamet’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen’s Tread boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

