×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Timothée Chalamet Goes Dark in Twisted Suit and Leather Boots for ‘British Vogue’ Party at Venice Film Festival 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
TIMOTHEE
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore
Cate Blanchett
Alessandra Ambrosio
View Gallery 24 Images

Timothée Chalamet continued his slick style streak at the Venice Film Festival — this time, in sharp suiting.

The “Bones And All” star arrived to the “British Vogue” Darlings party on Saturday night, following his viral arrival at the horror film’s premiere that day. However, for this occasion, Chalamet opted for a more formal approach in a black wool Alexander McQueen blazer. The double-breasted style featured pointed satin lapels, given an edge from their asymmetric design that created a twisted silhouette. Finishing Chalamet’s ensemble were McQueen’s matching slim-fitting cigarette trousers, as well as shining Cartier rings and a set of thin black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Related

Sigourney Weaver Pops in Red Jumpsuit and Studded Valentino Sandals at Venice Film Festival 2022

Rachel Brosnahan Brings Back Socks with Heels in Risqué Suiting at Venice Film Festival 2022

Natasha Lyonne Goes Mod in Platform Bow Heels and Skirt Suiting at Venice Film Festival 2022

Timothée Chalamet, Venice Film Festival, British Vogue, suit, black suit, satin suit, Alexander McQueen, Tread boots, black boots, leather boots, mens boots, ankle boots, rubber sole boots
Timothée Chalamet attends the “British Vogue” Darlings party during the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Completing Chalamet’s outfit was a set of black leather boots, also by McQueen. His $1,150 Tread style featured shiny black leather uppers in an almond-toed silhouette. Giving the pair a sharp finish were traditional square-heeled soles, with an added utilitarian twist from an outer rubber layer. The pair fully revamped Chalamet’s elegant suit, giving the formalwear an edge that was simultaneously dapper and punk. It also marked the third pair of black leather boots the actor’s worn at this year’s Festival, after the pointed-toe and unlaced combat pairs he was spotted in earlier.

Timothée Chalamet, Venice Film Festival, British Vogue, suit, black suit, satin suit, Alexander McQueen, Tread boots, black boots, leather boots, mens boots, ankle boots, rubber sole boots
A closer look at Chalamet’s boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen, Tread boots, black boots, leather boots, mens boots, ankle boots, rubber sole boots
Alexander McQueen’s Tread boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad