Timothée Chalamet Poses in Crystal-Trimmed Leopard Jacket, Boots and Sporty Sneakers in New Snapshots from Italy

Timothée Chalamet took a break from promoting “Bones And All” to share some snapshots from his time in Italy, while debuting the film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

In a new post on Instagram, the “Call Me By Your Name” star posted a photo dump that included images of sneakers, an oil painting and even a photo of fashion designer Haider Ackermann posing atop a boat. However, it also featured two prominent snapshots of Chalamet himself, in two vastly different outfits. The first was seen in a photo of the actor with friend Stephane Bak, wearing a white T-shirt, black basketball shorts and white tube socks in a set of gray and white leather sneakers, complete with pink star detailing and black laces. The second, a mirror selfie Chalamet snapped in the evening, shows him posing in an edgier look: a pair of black pants, graphic T-shirt and pointed leather boots, topped with a leopard-printed jacket trimmed in sparkling crystals — all by Celine. Both proved Chalamet’s adept nature when it comes to fashion — which has also been seen on the red carpet throughout his start to the “Bones And All” press tour.

Timothée Chalamet wears a leopard-printed jacket trimmed in sparkling crystals

The photo dump followed Chalamet’s viral appearances during the Festival, which included his arrival, the “Bones And All” premiere and an appearance at the “British Vogue” Darlings party — all in the span of 24 hours.

During the Darlings party, Chalamet opted for a formal black wool Alexander McQueen blazer. The double-breasted style featured pointed satin lapels, given an edge from their asymmetric design that created a twisted silhouette. Finishing Chalamet’s ensemble were McQueen’s matching cigarette trousers, shining Cartier rings and a set of thin Ray-Ban sunglasses. He completed the outfit with a set of the British brand’s black Tread boots, featuring shiny leather uppers with rubber-lined square-heels. The style further streamlined his outfit, while ensuring it daringly toed the line between dapper and punk aesthetics.

Timothée Chalamet attends the “British Vogue” Darlings party during the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

