‘Gossip Girl’ Star Thomas Doherty Goes Minimalist in Mint and Black with Monochrome Sneakers at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Thomas Doherty brought minimalist style to Cairo for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week.

The “Gossip Girl” star arrived to the occasion in a head-to-toe Dior ensemble. His attire featured slim-fitting black trousers and a slightly oversized black coat, creating a minimalist appearance. A pale green button-down shirt aded a pop of tonal color to the neutral pieces to form a more refined palette. Completing Doherty’s ensemble with an elegantly edgy finish was a gunmetal chain-link nameplate necklace, as well as a single matching square stud earring.

Thomas Doherty attends the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

When it came to footwear, Doherty slipped into a sharp set of sneakers to complete his ensemble. The actor’s footwear featured flat white rubber soles, complete with black suede and leather paneled uppers. The matte style was complete with rounded toes, as well as monochrome laces, for an easygoing finish.

A closer look at Doherty’s sneakers. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Designed by Kim Jones, Dior’s fall 2023 menswear collection was inspired by astronomy, featuring futuristic attire in hues of cream, gray, beige and brown with pops of vibrant orange and yellow. Taking cues from sci-fi films, the new line included a range of asymmetric tailored separates, suiting and flowing sheer silhouettes. The collection notably included 75 looks in total, referencing the 75 years since Christian Dior founded his namesake house in 1947. You can view the full show below on YouTube.

Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show was held in Egypt at the Great Pyramid of Giza. The occasion also featured star-studded guests in the front row, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya, Suki Waterhouse, Thomas Doherty and Lila Moss. Beforehand, the French brand also revealed its new Dior Tears capsule collection at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, in partnership with Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears.

PHOTOS: Discover Dior’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.