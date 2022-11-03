Swae Lee Poses in Mesh Top & Camo Sneakers at His BoohooMAN Collab Collection Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

BoohooMAN hosted an exclusive launch party to celebrate their new and highly anticipated co-designed collection with Swae Lee. The event took place yesterday in Los Angeles at Casita Hollywood yesterday night.

The rapper graced the red carpet dressed down in neutrals. Lee wore a white long-sleeve see-through shirt tucked into tan drawstring joggers which he wore alongside loads of diamond bling. The “Sunflower” singer sported thin black shades and sharply stepped into cream-colored laceless sneakers with a chunky silhouette that coordinated perfectly with the chic color scheme.

Swae Lee attends the boohooMAN x SwaeLee Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on Nov. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for boohooMAN

As for footwear, Swae Lee slipped on a pair of Givenchy’s Monumental Mallow sneakers. The $750 shoes featured a camouflage pattern printed in tones of brown and beige throughout, and a treaded rubber sole.

Swae Lee attends the boohooMAN x SwaeLee Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on Nov. 2, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Imagesfor boohooMAN

This marks the FN cover star’s third collaboration with the online fashion retailer. The collab consists of 57 different styles ranging from $18 – $100 that combine the rapper’s suave style with boohooMAN’s bold aesthetic.

boohooMAN x SwaeLee. CREDIT: lippman

The collection pays careful attention to tailoring and suits and sees a combination of designs including embroidery, sparkling sequins, lux velour, and iridescent fabrics in a number of colorways ranging from nudes and pastels to rich golds and blacks. The collaborative work clearly has something for everyone.

boohooMAN x SwaeLee. CREDIT: lippman

boohooMAN x SwaeLee. CREDIT: lippman

Boasting a whopping 23 million monthly Spotify listeners and a social following of 14 million across Instagram and TikTok alone, Lee has continued to cement his place as one of the biggest names in hip-hop.

“The campaign was driven by Swae Lee’s celebrity status with a focus on an abstract interpretation of the Cannes film festival. We took inspiration from the way celebrities grace the red carpet in front of a sea of eager photographers,” said boohooMAN Creative Director, Cleveland Campbell. The collection will be exclusively available on boohooMAN.com starting Nov. 2nd.

