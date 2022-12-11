Snoop Dogg Pops in Yellow Jacket and Matching Sneakers to Perform at LA3C Festival 2022

Snoop Dogg brought vibrant style to the stage while performing at the LA3C Festival in Los Angeles this weekend.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning musician performed numerous musical numbers — including “Young, Wild & Free” — onstage in a brightly two-toned sweatsuit. His outfit included a bright yellow velour bomber jacket, which featured black side stripes with knit sleeves and black leather piping, layered over a black T-shirt. Black joggers with matching yellow side stripes finished his relaxed outfit. The musician accessorized with a blue Pac-Man ghost pendant necklace and red and gold-rimmed glasses.

Snoop Dogg performs at the 2022 LA3C Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the rapper finished his ensemble with a set of bright yellow sneakers. Matching his outfit’s jacket and accents, the vibrant style couldn’t fully be seen while he performed. However, the set did appear to feature rounded toes with knit mesh uppers and a lace-up silhouette, providing a comfortable base that was easy to move around in while he sang onstage.

Snoop Dogg’s performance follows the release of his new Pleindogg sneaker collaboration with German designer Philipp Plein this month.

Snoop Dogg celebrates new sneaker collaboration with Philipp Plein in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The LA3C Festival is an inaugural two-day-long music festival in Los Angeles, which celebrates the city’s culture and creativity. Sponsored by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), the occasion features a lengthy musical lineup of performers across two stages in the Los Angeles State Historic Park. This year’s includes Snoop Dogg, Seventeen, Lil Baby, Kyle and Maluma.

