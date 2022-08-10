Shawn Mendes Hits the Beach in Bright Red Retro Swim Trunks & Birkenstocks in Miami

Shawn Mendes packed a punch while at the beach in Miami this week.

On Sunday afternoon, the “Wonder” singer strolled on the sand and dove into the waves with friends, wearing a bright pair of red Slunks swim trunks. The musician’s $60 Air Beau’s style appeared to include a 5-inch inseam and pink waistband. Cinched with a black drawstring, the swimwear was both retro and practical. Mendes’ ensemble was complete with a silver ring and thin pendant necklace with a green jewel and eye-shaped charms.

When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician opted to go barefoot on the beach. However, near the lounge chairs he laid on were an array of warm weather-friendly styles, including black Birkenstock sandals, Common Projects sneakers and tan and white slip-on slides. Though it was unclear which style belonged to Mendes, any would have proven a comfortable and versatile base for his ensemble.

Swim trunks like Mendes’ are a current swimwear trend for men, many featuring 5-3-inch inseams with drawstring waistbands. Many pairs today are designed with slightly above-the-knee lengths, oriented towards wearing from the beach to the boardwalk. Equally colorful styles are also rising in popularity this summer, with new pairs recently released from brands including 2(X)ist, Orlebar Brown and Bonobos.

For footwear, Mendes often wears ankle boots, one of his style signatures. The “Mercy” singer regularly dons Frye’s black ‘Grady’ Chelsea boots, as well as leather Cuban-heeled or zip-up pairs from brands like Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein. However, the singer’s off-duty style is decidedly more casual, as he regularly dons low-top Golden Goose, Vans, Adidas and Nike sneakers, as well as Birkenstock sandals. Mendes has also established himself as the newest face of Tommy Hilfiger, starring in its global “Classics Reborn” campaign this summer.

