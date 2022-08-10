Ryan Reynolds Slips on Classic Sneakers & Checkered Shirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Ryan Reynolds embodied crisp and easygoing off-duty style while in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

While leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Reynolds was spotted wearing a pair of khaki pants with a white T-shirt. Layered atop the “Deadpool” actor’s wardrobe basics was a long-sleeved collared shirt with a cream and coral checked pattern, which included rolled-up sleeves. The relaxed outfit was complete with blue floral socks, as well as sunglasses and a stack of beaded bracelets — plus Reynolds’ Apple Watch.

Ryan Reynolds leaves the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Reynolds opted for a classic pair of high-top sneakers. His canvas style featured cream uppers with rounded flat soles and textured rubber outsoles. Completing the pair were white laces, providing a clean and relaxed finish to the actor’s outfit.

Ryan Reynolds leaves the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Reynolds’ style is often classic and mellow, including suede McCaffrey lace-up boots and a variety of tonal Adidas and Nike sneakers. The “Free Guy” star usually opts for sharp leather lace-up brogues on the red carpet, as well. Aside from his sharp shoe wardrobe, Reynolds has also dabbled in fashion as the face of Armani’s “Armani Code Absolu” fragrance and a campaign star for Piaget, Marks & Spencer, Mr. Porter and Hugo Boss over the years.