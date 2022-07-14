Ryan Gosling Pops in Mint Suit and White Brogues at ‘The Gray Man’ Premiere

Ryan Gosling packed a punch for the Hollywood premiere of “The Gray Man” this week.

While hitting the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, the “Barbie” star wore a pale mint green blazer with gold buttoned cuffs and sharp lapels. The jacket was paired with light green trousers and a white and burnt orange-striped shirt for a ’70s twist. A signet ring finished Gosling’s outfit.

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of “The Gray Man” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, the “Notebook” actor’s outfit was elevated with a set of white leather brogues. The almond-toed pair included a lace-up silhouette, complete with thin black soles and short heels. Paired with Gosling’s suiting, the shoes created a formal appearance that felt perfectly modern — and appeared straight out of the 1970’s.

Gosling took time to pose on the red carpet solo, as well as in group photos with co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans at the premiere of “The Gray Man” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Netflix’s “The Gray Man” premiered in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The red carpet occasion featured numerous stars from the upcoming action film, including Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Paige. The movie, which follows a CIA agent on the run from assassins after uncovering agency secrets, debuts on the streaming platform on July 22.

