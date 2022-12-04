Robert Pattinson Suits Up in Clogs with Suki Waterhouse at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Robert Pattinson was sharply suited for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week.

The “Batman” star arrived to the show on Saturday night with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, held before the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo. For the occasion, he wore a cream suit with a matching sharply lapeled blazer and pleated trousers, each including rows of weathered gray stripes. Completing his attire was a deep chocolate brown turtleneck sweater. Waterhouse smoothly complemented Pattinson, arriving in a coordinating sheer brown wrap-style gown and black lace pumps.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Cairo, Egypt on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

When it came to footwear, Pattinson’s look received a futuristic finish with a set of black clogs. The “Twilight” actor’s round-toed style included ridged soles for a utilitarian finish, as well as molded uppers that created a layered effect akin to wading boots. The open-backed pair added a nonchalantly relaxed air to the actor’s ensemble, while remaining sharp and neutral for the occasion.

Related Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sculpted Dior Dress & Sharp Pumps at the 2022 Gotham Awards Jennifer Lawrence Blossoms in Floral-Embroidered Gown at Governors Awards 2022 Garcelle Beauvais Spreads Holiday Cheer in Red Cape, Leather Skirt & Zebra Boots at Kathy Hilton's Sant and Abel Holiday Party

A closer look at Pattinson’s clogs. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Designed by Kim Jones, Dior’s fall 2023 menswear collection was inspired by astronomy, featuring futuristic attire in hues of cream, gray, beige and brown with pops of vibrant orange and yellow. Taking cues from sci-fi films, the new line included a range of asymmetric tailored separates, suiting and flowing sheer silhouettes. The collection notably included 75 looks in total, referencing the 75 years since Christian Dior founded his namesake house in 1947. You can view the full show below on YouTube.

Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show was held in Egypt at the Great Pyramid of Giza. The occasion also featured star-studded guests in the front row, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Kaluuya, Suki Waterhouse, Thomas Doherty and Lila Moss. Beforehand, the French brand also revealed its new Dior Tears capsule collection at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, in partnership with Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears.

PHOTOS: Discover Dior’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.