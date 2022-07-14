Regé-Jean Page Sharpens Up in Navy Suit and Gray Suede Sneakers at ‘The Gray Man’ Premiere

Regé-Jean Page stepped out in dapper style for the premiere of “The Gray Man” in Hollywood.

Arriving to the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday night, the “Bridgerton” star posed in a dark navy suit with a thin white pocket square. The double-breasted style was layered over a gray and white Mandarin-collared shirt to give it a relaxed feel. For accessories, Page went minimalist with a delicate necklace worn atop his collar.

Rege-Jean Page at the premiere of “The Gray Man” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Page opted for a set of sharp sneakers. The suede set featured dark gray uppers in a lace-up silhouette, as well as distinct flat white rubber soles. The style added a casual air to his formalwear, rendering it dapper without the use of brogues or loafers — two traditionally popular men’s shoe options when it comes to the red carpet.

Regé-Jean Page at the premiere of “The Gray Man” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Netflix’s “The Gray Man” premiered in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The red carpet occasion featured numerous stars from the upcoming action film, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Paige. The movie, which follows a CIA agent on the run from assassins after uncovering agency secrets, debuts on the streaming platform on July 22.

