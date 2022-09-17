Prince Harry Wears Military Uniform After King Charles III’s Special Permission at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

Prince Harry paid his respect to Queen Elizabeth II one more time during the last royal vigil around the late monarch’s coffin today at Westminster Hall in London. He was part of the ceremony that gathered all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren, including his brother, Prince William.

Harry, who served on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, was granted special permission by his father, King Charles III, to wear his military uniform to the vigil despite not being a working royal.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s husband wore the royal navy military uniform, as is tradition for royal family members for this occasion. The uniform features dark navy pants and a matching jacket, completed with a blue sash, badges, and gold buttons.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Even though Harry is a former Army officer, he has been in civilian dress during the mourning period of Queen Elizabeth II because he is no longer a working royal. Harry and his wife stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive to mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Phillips were also part of the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

