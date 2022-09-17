Prince William Leads Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil in Military Attire with Prince Harry at Westminster Hall

Prince William joined his brother Prince Harry to stand guard around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin today. The vigil was held at Westminster Hall in London and marked a rare moment when all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren were reunited.

Following the royal tradition, Kate Middleton’s husband wore the royal navy military attire. The uniform features dark navy pants and a matching jacket, with a blue sash, badges, and gold buttons.

Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at the Palace of Westminster to take part in a Royal vigil around the coffin od his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she Lies-in-State, in London on Sept.17, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James,Lady Louise Windsor and Peter Phillips were also part of the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York, Britain’s Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The eldest child of Charles and the late Princess Diana has spent the last few days in the company of his wife attending royal events. This morning, he was part of the luncheon held for the governor-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace today in London. Middleton was wearing Queen Elizabeth’s Signature pearl necklace at the occasion.

Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at the Palace of Westminster to take part in a Royal vigil around the coffin od his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she Lies-in-State, in London on Sept.17, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

