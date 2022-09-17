×
Prince William Leads Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil in Military Attire with Prince Harry at Westminster Hall

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Prince William joined his brother Prince Harry to stand guard around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin today. The vigil was held at Westminster Hall in London and marked a rare moment when all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren were reunited.

Following the royal tradition, Kate Middleton’s husband wore the royal navy military attire. The uniform features dark navy pants and a matching jacket, with a blue sash, badges, and gold buttons.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James,Lady Louise Windsor and Peter Phillips were also part of the ceremony.

TOPSHOT - Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, Britain's Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The eldest child of Charles and the late Princess Diana has spent the last few days in the company of his wife attending royal events. This morning, he was part of the luncheon held for the governor-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace today in London. Middleton was wearing Queen Elizabeth’s Signature pearl necklace at the occasion.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at the Palace of Westminster to take part in a Royal vigil around the coffin od his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she Lies-in-State, in London on September 17, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

