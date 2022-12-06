Pete Davidson Styles Chocolate Athleisure With Blazer & Cream Sneakers for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening

Pete Davidson brought a softer side to his grungy style out at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue flagship boutique opening in New York.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian arrived to the occasion on Monday night in casually tonal evening wear, featuring a dark chocolate-brown sweatshirt and matching wide-legged joggers. His matching set was layered with a light gray herringbone blazer featuring pointed lapels and dark buttons. Finishing his ensemble was a set of light gray socks, as well as dark sunglasses and a white T-shirt.

Pete Davidson attends Chopard’s New York flagship boutique opening on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Chopard

When it came to footwear, Davidson continued to go neutral in a low-top pair of canvas sneakers. The “King of Staten Island” star’s style included cream uppers with white laces, accented by rounded toes. The casual set was finished with stacked flat white rubber soles, providing an easygoing base to his ensemble.

A closer look at Davidson’s sneakers. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Chopard

For footwear, Davidson often goes casual. The actor regularly wears a range of neutral or colorful low and high-top sneakers from a variety of brands, including Vans, Adidas, New Balance and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, Davidson can also be seen in Ugg boots. He’s notably gone viral for making statements on the red carpet before, as well — including his “slutty nun” Thom Browne skirt suit worn to the 2021 Met Gala.

