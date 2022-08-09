Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp.

The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.

“Family Fun Day,” Brittany captioned the photos, complete with a red heart emoji.

Though Mahomes’ footwear wasn’t visible in Brittany’s post, it was seen in an Instagram post shared by his mom, Randi, with sister Mia Mahomes. In the group photo of Patrick, Sterling, Randi and Mia, he could be seen wearing red and white striped shorts, red leggings and white socks — coordinating with the Chiefs’ team colors. A set of red cleats with yellow tongues and white sides in a lace-up silhouette finished his athletic outfit, simultaneously creating a monochrome appearance.

“2022 Camp day,” Randi captioned the photo, including emojis of a football and red and yellow hearts.

When it comes to shoes, Mahomes opts for classic loafers and brogues from labels including Gucci on the red carpet. His off-duty and pre-game ensembles include chunky and sleek sneakers from a variety of brands, including Giuseppe Zanotti. Mahomes is also sponsored by Adidas, releasing the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX shoes with the brand in 2021.

