Nick Jonas Shines in Silver Heeled Boots and Floral Disco Shirt at Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Celebration

By Aaron Royce
NICK
Nick Jonas took a retro approach to dressing for the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th anniversary event, held at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The event honored 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner Andrew Whitworth, and featured a live auction, dinner and a performance by Jonas.

Arriving in Inglewood for the occasion, the “Happiness Begins” musician wore a black shirt atop a pair of matching trousers embellished with intricate beaded patterns. Layered over these was an unbuttoned golden yellow camp-collar shirt, covered in a ’60s-esque black floral print. Adding a layer of glitz to the ensemble were silver necklaces, rings and coordinating shiny sequins lining its hem and sleeves.

Nick Jonas attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary celebration in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Jonas completed his outfit with a set of metallic Cuban-heeled boots. The style included black soles with angled 1-2-inch heels, as well as shiny silver uppers. Completing his pair were almond-shaped toes with swirling Western embroidery, adding a cowboy-worthy finish to his bohemian look.

A closer look at Jonas’ boots.
CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Heeled boots like Jonas’ have risen as a frequent silhouette in menswear, popularized by their vintage roots and height-boosting appeal. Styles with angled heels in a variety of finishes, ranging from denim to suede and colorful leathers, have been released by a range of brands in recent weeks — including Diesel, Celine and Saint Laurent.

Nick Jonas attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary celebration in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Jonas’ styles range from retro to slick. The “Camp Rock” star’s red carpet footwear range is vast, including Maison Margiela x Reebok sneakers, Kenneth Cole boots and Christian Louboutin brogues. His off-duty wardrobe frequently includes colorful and neutral sneakers as well, hailing from Converse, Vans, Vagabond Shoemakers and Pierre Hardy.

