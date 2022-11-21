Morgan Freeman Slips On Chunky Sneakers for FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Performance in Qatar With Ghanim Al Muftah

Morgan Freeman was sharply suited with casual footwear during his latest appearance. The Oscar-award-winning actor performed during the opening ceremony of FIFA Qatar World Cup prior to the match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar yesterday.

Morgan Freeman (L) and Ghanim Al Muftah perform during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. CREDIT: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Freeman was joined onstage by dancers, singers and past World Cup mascots on the field including philanthropist and YouTube star Ghanim Al Muftah. For his performance, Freeman wore a black suit. The ensemble consisted of a jacket and pleated trousers. The overcoat had structured shoulder pads and was outlined with a blue printed pattern.

The actor, who has fibromyalgia, wore a compression glove on his left hand before removing it.

(L-R) Morgan Freeman and Ghanim Al Muftah perform during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. CREDIT: Getty Images

Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to shoes, the narrator and director completed his look with a pair of black Anacapa Low GTX chunky sneakers by Hoka. The silhouette had a square outsole that had a rigged edge for greater traction and comfort. While the front of the shoe featured an almond-shaped toe with textured uppers.

Anacapa Low GTX by Hoka CREDIT: Hoka

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

When it comes to fashion, Freeman is known for stepping out in the finest of suits and several sleek styles. For red carpet appearances, the “Bruce Almighty” star tends to gravitate towards tuxedos, classic bowties and tailored separates. For footwear, the award-winning producer favors shiny loafers and oxfords.

Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: See more stars who love wearing sneakers in the gallery.