Manu Rios Pairs White Suit With Black Bubble Loafers at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show

Manu Rios brought an effortlessly sultry take to suiting during Jacquemus’ newest runway show in France.

The “Elite” star arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia,” on Monday afternoon. For the occasion, he wore a cream linen Jacquemus suit, featuring a lapeled blazer and matching pleated trousers. Though worn sans shirt, Rios did accessorize with a wide cream cummerbund, complete with whimsical looped trim to create a peplum appearance. He simply accessorized with a single small silver hoop earring.

Manu Rios attends Jacquemus’ spring 2023 “Le Raphia” fashion show in Le Bourget, France on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Rios slipped on a pair of Jacquemus’ sculpted loafers. The actor’s $835 Les Moccasins Bricciola style featured black leather uppers with rounded stitched toes. The slip-on set was complete with molded outsoles and thick cushioned rubber soles, giving them a marshmallow-like, bubbly appearance. Rios’ style added a whimsical base to his outfit, revamping classic suiting attire with playful twists and details.

A closer look at Rios’ loafers. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jacquemus’ “Le Raphia” show introduced Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ spring 2023 collection, inspired by raffia straw — which rained down on models throughout. The texture was introduced in a wide array of accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear during the occasion, including suiting, outerwear and sandals. The show also featured a starry front row, with attendees including Christine Quinn, Jennie Kim, Manu Rios and Pamela Anderson.

