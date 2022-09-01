Manu Rios Revamps Suiting with Skirts, Leather Shorts, Swimwear and Sharp Boots for ‘Interview’

Manu Rios is taking a bold step forward, revamping traditional menswear rules in a new viral editorial for Interview magazine.

In the editorial, the “Elite” star poses for Luis Venegas in an array of daring outfits. His first is a full Thom Browne Spring 2023 ensemble, featuring a black and gray anchor-accented plaid blazer and miniskirt, striped jockstrap and sheer cropped pinstripe blouse. Additional ensembles feature whimsical takes on suiting, ranging from a brown Loro Piana suit and tasseled loafers to a blue Gucci corduroy suit. Another featured a black pinstriped Salvatore Ferragamo suit, pink Commission shirt and dark gray denim Diesel boots.

One of Rios’ most viral ensembles revamps suiting in a grungy take, as well: a brown faded leather jacket and 5-inch shorts with silk boxers by Miu Miu, paired with the brand’s gray and cream argyle sweater vest and a set of calf-high black leather Prada boots.

The actor also shoes a more daring suiting outfit as well, shrugging off a black and red tweed Thom Browne blazer to reveal the straps of a red Browne bikini top, paired with the designer’s white tweed shorts and plaid loafers.

In the accompanying interview with musician Conan Gray, the “Stranger Way of Life” actor discusses a variety of topics, including identifying as Gen Z, American pop culture and working with Pedro Pascal. Rios also shares his memories from his first time attending the Met Gala in 2022.

“That was so surreal,” Rios remembers. “I’ve been seeing the Met Gala since I was a kid and I’ve always been really inspired by it, but I never thought I was going to make it there. When I heard that I was invited, it didn’t feel real at all. I remember before going on the red carpet, I thought I was really calm, but suddenly I felt all the nerves that I had before.”

