Maluma and His Dog Buda Star in the Latest Versace Men’s Campaign

Months after donning Versace at September’s Met Gala, Maluma has teamed up again with the Italian luxury brand as the face of its latest men’s campaign.

For the campaign, the Colombian singer shares the spotlight with his dog Buda in a series of three images shot by photographic duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In the photo series, Maluma can be seen wearing looks from Versace’s spring/summer 2022 collection including a varsity jacket finished with a range of brand motif patches and “Donatella” embroidered across the heart.

“When I met Maluma for the first time, immediately I felt his energy and his engaging personality,” said Donatella Versace, chief creative officer at Versace, in a statement. “He is a forward thinker and never scared to challenge himself. He’s the kind of man that makes a difference and makes the world a better place, this makes him the perfect Versace man! I’m so excited to have Maluma in my new spring/summer campaign.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Maluma described the experience as a “dream come true to be the face of an iconic fashion house like Versace.” In a statement about the campaign, the “Hawái” singer said, “Fashion is one of my biggest passions outside of music and being part of Donatella’s vision, and the Versace family, is an honor. Together, we have created memorable moments with custom performance and red carpet looks, magazine covers and the amazing Met Gala 2021 design.”

“With this campaign, we are creating more memories as a fashion family together,” Maluma added. “One of my greatest highlights for 2022 will be my dog Buda in his first campaign with me – a man’s best friend joins fashion. This is to many more memories with my Versace family.”

The singer, who will turn 28 next week and is starring in the upcoming rom-com “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez, is not new to the world or fashion collaborations. Previously, he worked with brands including Dsquared2 and Pyer Moss on tour outfits and a performance look, respectively, and last year launched a limited-edition line of ready-to-wear and sneakers with Balmain.