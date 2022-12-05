×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Machine Gun Kelly Sparkles in Crystal Pants, Sheer Shirt & Combat Boots in Miami With Megan Fox

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
MGK
2021
2020
2020
2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Machine Gun Kelly took a glam-punk approach to dressing for Miami Art Week this season.

Kelly arrived to the E11even Miami event with Megan Fox on Sunday night, wearing a dynamic all-black outfit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured a sheer black long-sleeved top with scattered crystal embellishments, as well as a pair of skinny black jeans covered in similarly glistening crystals.

Machine Gun Kelly, boots, black boots, lace up boots, combat boots, jeans, crystal jeans, top, sheer top, crystal top, Miami
Machine Gun Kelly attends E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week in Miami, Florida on Dec. 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

A silver spike-accented necklace and crystal-rimmed sunglasses completed his attire. Kelly also accessorized with leather and silver chain bracelets accented with spikes and pearls, as well as layered rings and earrings in a similarly dark color palette.

When it came to footwear, Kelly laced into a pair of platform combat boots. The “Mainstream Sellout” musician’s edgy style appeared to feature black glossy leather uppers with elongated rounded toes, complete with thin laces. A set of thick black rubber soles finished the set with a sharp height boost.

Machine Gun Kelly, boots, black boots, lace up boots, combat boots, jeans, crystal jeans, top, sheer top, crystal top, Miami
A closer look at Kelly’s boots.
CREDIT: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN
megan fox, pink bra top, pink pants, pink pointed toe heels, pink fuzzy bucket hat, florida, miami, e11even, machine gun kelly
Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on Dec. 4.
CREDIT: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

PHOTOS: Discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s rock n’ roll style over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad