Machine Gun Kelly Channels Bratz Doll Style in Graffiti Combat Boots & Furry Coat With Megan Fox

By Aaron Royce
Machine Gun Kelly took a distinctly Y2K approach to his signature punk style while out with Megan Fox.

On Monday, Kelly was spotted with Fox in Los Angeles, wearing an all-white ensemble. The casual-comfy outfit featured a white cashmere cropped sweater with a deep neckline, as well as a matching set of drop-crotch wool bouclé trousers. The set was paired by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim with a cream faux-fur coat, as well as a fluffy white bucket hat — a whimsical move, as the accessory has become synonymous with Fox’s own early 2000’s-inspired outfits in recent months. Layered silver and pearl necklaces and thin huge earrings completed his outfit.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on Dec. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, 2022.
CREDIT: GC Images

Though Kelly’s outfit was indeed very Y2K, he revealed it took a surprise inspiration: Bratz dolls. In an Instagram photo dump titled “hoeliday season,” the musician revealed a slideshow of party photographs interspersed with a shot of a Bratz doll in a nearly-identical satin crop top and pants with a furry white coat.

When it came to footwear, Kelly laced into a pair of his go-to shoes: combat boots. The “Mainstream Sellout” musician’s style featured white leather uppers, complete with monochrome laces and zipped sides. Giving the set added punch were allover black graphics — including crowns, abstract spots and “I was an insider before that was cool” lettering — creating a DIY-like, graffiti effect. Thick light pink rubber soles completed the set with a whimsical finish.

A closer look at Machine Gun Kelly’s boots.
CREDIT: TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

