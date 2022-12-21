Machine Gun Kelly Channels Bratz Doll Style in Graffiti Combat Boots & Furry Coat With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly took a distinctly Y2K approach to his signature punk style while out with Megan Fox.
On Monday, Kelly was spotted with Fox in Los Angeles, wearing an all-white ensemble. The casual-comfy outfit featured a white cashmere cropped sweater with a deep neckline, as well as a matching set of drop-crotch wool bouclé trousers. The set was paired by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim with a cream faux-fur coat, as well as a fluffy white bucket hat — a whimsical move, as the accessory has become synonymous with Fox’s own early 2000’s-inspired outfits in recent months. Layered silver and pearl necklaces and thin huge earrings completed his outfit.
Though Kelly’s outfit was indeed very Y2K, he revealed it took a surprise inspiration: Bratz dolls. In an Instagram photo dump titled “hoeliday season,” the musician revealed a slideshow of party photographs interspersed with a shot of a Bratz doll in a nearly-identical satin crop top and pants with a furry white coat.
When it came to footwear, Kelly laced into a pair of his go-to shoes: combat boots. The “Mainstream Sellout” musician’s style featured white leather uppers, complete with monochrome laces and zipped sides. Giving the set added punch were allover black graphics — including crowns, abstract spots and “I was an insider before that was cool” lettering — creating a DIY-like, graffiti effect. Thick light pink rubber soles completed the set with a whimsical finish.
Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.
