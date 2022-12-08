Machine Gun Kelly Buckles Into Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Boots & Frayed Jumpsuit on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Machine Gun Kelly re-affirmed his allegiance to grunge style while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

For the late-night show’s latest episode, Kelly left the studio in Los Angeles with Megan Fox on Wednesday night, wearing a khaki jumpsuit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured the singular piece in a collared silhouette with 3/4-length sleeves, a button-up front and two breast pockets — as well as legs ending in flared below-the-knee shorts. A black leather belt studded with silver grommets, layered silver rings, silver and black leather bracelets, necklaces and a choker finished his outfit.

Machine Gun Kelly is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Kelly laced into a pair of his go-to shoes: combat boots. The “Mainstream Sellout” musician’s style, however, hailed from a special collaboration between Dr. Martens and Rick Owens, featuring a $750 take on the former’s 1461 boots. The pair included shaggy light beige calf-hair-covered uppers with rounded toes, exaggerated tongues and long laces, accented by round silver eyelets. Stacked rubber soles, silver side zippers and yellow welt sole stitching finished the unisex set with a punk edge.

Related Megan Fox Gives the Canadian Tuxedo Edgy Twists in Metallic Heels & Distressed Denim With Machine Gun Kelly Machine Gun Kelly Sparkles in Crystal Pants, Sheer Shirt & Combat Boots in Miami With Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Punk Rock Style in Pin-Spiked Purple Suit & Studded Combat Boots at AMAs 2022 Red Carpet

A closer look at Kelly’s boots. CREDIT: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dr. Martens x Rick Owens’ 1461 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

During his interview, Kelly – AKA Colson Baker — also sat down with Kimmel to discuss a range of topics, including his viral spike-covered American Music Awards outfit and what it’s like to be engaged to Fox. You can watch the full interview below on YouTube.

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

PHOTOS: Discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s rock n’ roll style over the years in the gallery.