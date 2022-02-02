×
Already Tall Machine Gun Kelly Soars in Height-Boosting Boots & Sparkles in Red Sequins at ‘Jackass Forever’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Machine Gun Kelly dazzled on the red carpet at the premiere of “Jackass Forever” in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The “Mainstream Sellout” musician arrived in a dark red coat, which was covered in sequins. The sparkly number was complete with a sharp pointed collar and two front pockets. The star paired the top with matching slim-fitting trousers, creating a glittering monochrome look. His ensemble was complete with layered silver necklaces and a leather choker, complete with several silver hoop earrings—as well as a Dolce and Gabbana logo and cherry-shaped drop earrings, a nice ring and silver lip accent.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the “Jackass Forever” U.S. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on February 1, 2022.
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA
Machine Gun Kelly and Johnny Knoxville attend the “Jackass Forever” U.S. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on February 1, 2022.
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Tickets to My Downfall” musician wore a pair of chunky black boots. The style appeared to feature black leather uppers, complete with side zippers, exaggerated tongues and a lace-up silhouette. The pair was complete with ridged lug soles, adding a utilitarian height boost to his estimated 6-foot-4 frame.

A closer look at Kelly’s boots.
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Boots like Kelly’s are a top trend this winter, with added security from thick soles, higher coverage and laces. Styles with ridged lug soles are also a top trend from their comfortable and height-boosting platforms, similar to new styles by Eytys, Alexander McQueen and Valentino. In addition to the “Hotel Diablo” musician, stars like Travis Barker, Timothee Chalamet and Lewis Hamilton have worn lug-sole boots by Dr. Martens, Givenchy and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks.

Machine Gun Kelly and Johnny Knoxville attend the “Jackass Forever” U.S. premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on February 1, 2022.
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly’s punk rock wardrobe is filled with studded, sequined and printed garments from labels like Dolce and Gabbana, Ashton Michael and Balmain. When it comes to shoes, he often wears combat and lace-up boots by Versace, Chrome Hearts and Viron. His more formal red carpet looks also feature sleek brogues from brands like Christian Louboutin and Berluti. Reebok, Vans and Off-White x Converse are just some of the sneaker labels he wears off-duty, often in styles that feature monochrome, black or translucent uppers.

Discover more of Kelly’s rock n’ roll looks over the years in the gallery.

Elevate your winter outfits with edgy black boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Mono boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Ugg Kirkson boots, $210.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Goodfellow & Co. Jeffrey boots, $45.

