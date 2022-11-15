Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates His Grammy Nomination With Megan Fox in Studded Suit & Platform Sneakers

Machine Gun Kelly suited up while receiving his first-ever Grammy Award nomination. The star is officially a nominee for the 2022 ceremony’s Best Rock Album award, for his record “Mainstream Sellout.”

Kelly shared snapshots of his attire worn when receiving the nomination, composed of a black pinstriped suit. The blazer featured silver spike accents and distressed fraying, while the trousers featured asymmetric silver zippers. Styled sans shirt by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, the ensemble was paired with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, pearl-studded huggie earrings and a bright yellow manicure.

Megan Fox was also on-site for the special moment — as seen on Kelly’s Instagram — in an oversized graphic T-shirt, black faux fur bucket hat and vegan Naked Wolfe platform boots.

Related Stussy Adds 8-Ball Logo to New Converse Collection Emma Roberts Slips Into Classic Converse Sneakers With Skeleton Sweatpants for Halloween Billie Eilish Masters Gym Selfie in Y2K Style With Dior T-Shirt & Chuck Taylor Sneakers

When it came to footwear, Kelly laced into a pair of platform Converse sneakers. The edgy style appeared to feature black canvas uppers with elongated padded tongues, silver bar piercings and thick cream-toned ridged soles, as well as its signature capped toes. The pair provided a relaxed, laid-back finish to the singer’s ensemble — which also marked his latest dynamic suiting moment this season.

While promoting his upcoming film at the San Diego Film Festival earlier this fall, Kelly made waves in a blue Atelier Cilian suit paired with a sheer top, pearl necklace and pastel pink Giuseppe Zanotti loafers.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the “Taurus” screening at the 2022 San Diego International Film Festival’s Spotlight Award Presentation at AMC UTC 14 in San Diego on Oct. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

PHOTOS: Discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s rock n’ roll style over the years in the gallery.