Machine Gun Kelly Pops in Pastel Chain Loafers and Cerulean Suit at San Diego Film Festival

Machine Gun Kelly proved contrasting colors can coexist during the San Diego Film Festival. The musician was in attendance to promote his latest film, the musical drama “Taurus,” which he stars in alongside fiancée Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Demetrius Flenory Jr.

While hitting the red carpet with producer Tanya Mantooth, the Un/Dn Laqr founder wore a slim-fitting Atelier Cilian suit in a deep cerulean hue. Designed by Stephen Mikhail, his spring 2023 ensemble featured a diagonally-embossed fabric with pleated skinny trousers and a blazer with pointed lapels, layered atop a sheer black top for a punk rock touch. Completing Kelly’s Adam Ballheim-styled ensemble was a pearl necklace studded with silver spikes, as well as delicate silver rings and huggie earrings, pink crystal stud earrings and a red manicure.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the “Taurus” screening at the 2022 San Diego International Film Festival’s Spotlight Award Presentation at AMC UTC 14 in San Diego on Oct. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Tonya Mantooth attend the “Taurus” screening at the 2022 San Diego International Film Festival’s Spotlight Award Presentation at AMC UTC 14 in San Diego on Oct. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Ballheim contrasted Kelly’s ensemble with a pop of pastels, courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti. The “Emo Girl” singer’s Adric style — which is currently on sale for $548, originally $1,095 — featured light pink leather uppers in a lace-up silhouette. Giving the set a grunge finish were rubberized metal curb chains on each shoe, as well as thick black rubber lug soles. The set provided a tonal contrast to his suit, while bringing it a whimsical pop of color — and, naturally, tapping into the musician’s love for the romantic color in the process.

A closer look at Kelly’s Giuseppe Zanotti loafers. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Adric loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The occasion marked Kelly’s second slick suiting moment while promoting “Taurus.” Earlier this month, he attended the Newport Beach Film Festival’s Honors Program event in a three-piece pink silk Dzojchen suit, paired with crocodile-embossed Zanotti boots. Giving his outfit a burst of rockstar glamour was an assortment of silver jewelry, including chain bracelets, rings, earrings and beadchain necklaces by Loree Rodkin, Kallati, Poche, Geoff Thomas and The Great Frog LA.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival’s Honors Program at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. on Oct. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

