Machine Gun Kelly Takes on Bonnaroo in Colorful Disco Top, Hot Pink Manicure & Boots

Machine Gun Kelly (AKA Colson Baker) brought rockstar glamour to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The musician jammed out onstage in purely edgy style while performing at the multi-day music festival in Manchester, Tennessee on Sunday.

Taking to the stage, the “Mainstream Sellout” singer wore a pair of punchy orange cargo pants with a coordinating red, orange and green printed long-sleeved shirt. Layered atop the set was an oversized black T-shirt covered in green, yellow, purple and orange square-shaped studs to create a swirling print with a geometric, glossy texture. Elevating the star’s look were numerous style signatures, including vibrant pink nail polish, layered silver rings and bracelets and numerous thin earrings. He also layered up with stacked necklaces — which included a crystal and spike-studded leather choker and a string of pearls.

Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, MGK’s grungy footwear of choice was a pair of black lace-up boots. The star’s pair featured rounded toes with layered pens to create a utilitarian appearance. Giving the pair a sharp finish was thin yellow stitching and thick stacked rubber soles, likely including ridged outsoles for an edgy height boost.

A closer look at Kelly’s boots. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with stylist Adam Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce and Gabbana. However, no mater how bright or dark, themusician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

