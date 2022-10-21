Lukas Gage Gets Casual Chic in Sky Blue Corduroy Shirt & Converse Shoes for Mr Porter In America Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lukas Gage attended the Mr Porter In America launch party in Los Angeles yesterday night. The event welcomed guests to a sprawling residence with sweeping views of Los Angeles. The Mr Porter In America campaign and capsule collection celebrates American menswear, featuring more than 40 brands and more than 600 exclusive pieces.

The 27-year-old actor wore a Nanushka light blue corduroy set to the event. The set featured a long-sleeve collared shirt with patch pockets and a button-down front. His matching pants featured a relaxed fit with a side slit on the pant leg.

Lukas Gage attended Mr Porter in America launch party on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Gage opted for a thin gold chain with a matching Tiffany & Co bracelet. The actor recently announced his partnership with the jewelry company on Instagram earlier this month.

Related Regina Hall Straps Into Stiletto Sandals With Ruffled Midi Dress for San Diego International Film Festival 'Night of Stars' Tribute The Collabs: Wolverine Teams Up With Lucky Brand on Men's Boots + More Lori Harvey Amps Up Monochromatic Moment With Quilted Leather Jacket & Pointy Shoes at Chanel's 90th Anniversary Dinner

For his footwear, the “White Lotus” actor went with a classic pair of white Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star high tops. The casual shoe featured a thin black lining. From the timeless silhouette of the shoe, it can be assumed that these are a pair of the original basketball shoe created in 1917.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star high tops featured a lightweight and durable canvas upper, medial eyelets enhancing airflow and the classic All-Star ankle patch.

Lukas Gage attended Mr Porter in America launch party on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Gage is very involved in the fashion industry partnering with many brands like Madewell and custom footwear brand Limëtliss. The “Euphoria” actor is known for his effortless streetwear looks that feature graphic t-shirts and sleek sneakers. Gage has also been seen at multiple luxury brand events including Loewe’s spring 2023 runway show in Paris, France and Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Paralia party in July.

Lukas Gage attended MR PORTER in America launch party on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Mr Porter celebrated the launch of their new campaign, Mr Porter In America, for their new capsule collection that celebrates American menswear with over 600 exclusive pieces from 40 well-known brands like Tom Browne and Bode. The brand took over a house in Bel Air for guests to enjoy a night of music played by DJ Jason Panton and food from local markets and chefs with a premium custom bar hosted by Hennessy X.O. Other stars attended the event like Brett Gelman and Kilo Kish.

PHOTOS: Mr Porter in America Launch Party Arrivals Fetes Lukas Gage & More