Lionel Messi Kisses His Trophy While Celebrating Argentina’s Win at FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi was in high spirits while celebrating his win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Saturday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium.
During the occasion, Messi kissed his solid 18k gold and malachite FIFA World Cup Trophy — which weighs 13.61 pounds and is estimated to be worth at least $20 million — shaped like a soaring soccer ball. His ensemble remained the same: his black, white and light blue-striped team soccer jersey, as well as its matching shorts and knee socks.
Messi was also awarded the soccer-ball-shaped Adidas Golden Ball award, a trophy awarded to the best player in the tournament.
When it came to footwear, Messi wore his soccer clears from the game. His close-toed pair featured metallic gold uppers with yellowed gold cleat soles. Upper curved black and blue stripes brought his set a graphic twist, as well.
The FIFA World Cup — also known as the World Cup — is an international soccer competition between senior men’s national teams within the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. The winning team was Argentina, taking home a prize of $42 million USD. The 2022 Cup took place across 8 stadiums — Al Bayt Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium — in Qatar with 32 teams over 64 matches. This year’s opening ceremony included performances by Jung Kook of BTS, as well as Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The occasion is notably the most expensive World Cup ever from investments totaling $300 billion.
