The Jonas Brothers Groove in Sharp Boots to Perform at Global Citizen Festival 2022

By Aaron Royce
The Jonas Brothers brought groovy style to the stage at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty.

For the occasion, the trio — featuring brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — dressed in ’70s-esque style while performing their top hits, including “What a Man Gotta Do,” “Only Human” and “Sucker.” Nick arrived in monochrome attire, dressed in a bright red shirt and pants. Joe opted for a more bohemian ensemble, pairing a graphic T-shirt and black pants with a caramel-toned suede jacket. Kevin went full throttle into the groovy aesthetic, wearing pleated trousers with a yellow T-shirt and white and navy coach jacket. Joe and Kevin notably hit the stage wearing sunglasses to combat the midday heat, while Nick opted to go sans-shades and accessorize with a silver chain necklace.

The Jonas Brothers perform at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, all three Jonas’ wore sharp black boots. Kevin opted for a plain leather style with almond-shaped toes and short heels, while Nick took the easygoing route in a flat-soled pair. Joe brought the wildest take to the style, giving his outfit a Western flair with a Cuban-heeled set of boots with swirling toe embroidery. Though their styles all differed, the group’s matching hues and silhouettes created a united look during their performance.

Joe Jonas (with the Jonas Brothers) performs at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Jonas’ set also gained a burst of romance, thanks to Nick and Priyanka Chopra sharing a kiss onstage during it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Gotham/Getty Images
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival took place on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Great Lawn of New York City’s famed Central Park. Headlining performers included Mariah Carey, Maneskin, Charlie Puth, Rosalia and The Jonas Brothers. Sza, Mickey Guyton, Christine and the Queens and more musicians were also featured acts. The event additionally included an array of star-studded presenters, including Katie Holmes, Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Brosnahan, Jay Shetty, Nancy Pelosi and Sofia Carson.
