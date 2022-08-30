Joe Jonas Sings Hilary Duff’s ‘Come Clean’ in Sharp Air Jordan Sneakers and White Jeans

Joe Jonas returned to his Disney roots — albeit, in a surprise form — while sharply dressed on Instagram. The musician filmed a new video on the social media app with his band, DNCE, in their ongoing series of covering songs voted upon by fans. The trio’s latest? A cover of Hilary Duff‘s 2003 song “Come Clean,” from her hit album “Metamorphosis.”

Singing the song acoustically using an iPhone, a guitar and a Kleenex box, Jonas serenaded viewers in an Instagram Reel while wearing bright white jeans and a matching tank top. Giving the basic pieces a groovy spin was a light blue shirt jacket, complete with lettering and circle patches, as well as a classic black leather watch. Jonas finished his outfit with a string of pearls and pink-tinted sunglasses.

“LET THE RAIN FALL DOWN” Jonas captioned the video, echoing the song’s chorus. “WE’RE COMING CLEAN @hilaryduff”

The song, which DNCE teased in a video on Monday, was given support by Duff, who commented “Ooo yes. Tell them k.”

Duff also voiced support of the band’s full cover, proclaiming it “Angelic …. Still slaps.”

When it came to shoes, Jonas slipped into a sharp pair of black Air Jordan sneakers. Featuring suede lace-up uppers, rounded toes and white outsoles, the set provided a contrast to his outfit’s lighter tones while still coordinating with its hints of black and white. It’s also Jonas’ latest sharp footwear moment after being spotted in a set of buckled loafers with wife Sophie Turner in May.

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner go for an afternoon stroll together in New York City on May 6, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Sneakers like Jonas’ are a year-round trend, due to their versatility and classic nature. Monochrome pairs in leather and suede textures are popular from their ability to be worn with a range of casual or dressy menswear outfits — like new styles from Koio, Cariuma and Common Projects.

Jonas’ shoe style is free-spirited and bold, much like his wardrobe. The “Who’s In Your Head” singer’s footwear on the red carpet often consists of monochrome or colorful sneakers from a range of brands, including Converse, Off-White and New Balance. On the red carpet, dark brogues and boots are often his go-to’s. The star has also served as a campaign star for Guess and Diesel, as well as collaborated on a shiny version of Koio’s Retro Runner sneakers with the brand in 2021.

