J.J. Watt Poses With His Family in ‘Jingle All The Way’ Cleats on His Last Arizona Cardinals Game

J.J. Watt, the football defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, played his last game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale before retiring from the NFL this week. Watt’s final game found the Cardinals facing the winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

On Tuesday, Watt commemorated the special moment with a sweet post on Instagram, posing with his wife, Kealia, their child Koa and his parents, Connie and John Watt, in a photo from his final game.

During the moment, Watt wore his Nike team uniform — a red padded jersey and matching leggings and gloves — which was later swapped for a similarly colored tank top and black-and-red printed beanie. Kealia supported her husband for the occasion in a mint green coat and white-heeled boots, as well.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,’ Watt captioned his post. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an honor and a pleasure.”

When it came to footwear, Watt’s uniform was finished with an exclusive set of red “Turbo Man” cleats — also coordinating with the Cardinals’ team colors. His lace-up set included paneled uppers with graphics referencing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in the 1996 Christmas movie “Jingle All The Way.”

For footwear, Watt often wears black and brown leather loafers, as well as monochrome white sneakers, on the red carpet. When off-duty for casual occasions, he can regularly be seen in lace-up sneakers from Air Jordan, often in neutral or light color-blocked palettes. Watt has also found a lucrative partnership in Reebok, which he’s released multiple training sneakers with — including the JJ I sneakers — since 2016.

