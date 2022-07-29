×
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Slips on Thong Sandals With Twin Emme in Paris on Honeymoon Trip

By Aaron Royce
Jennifer Lopez brought her two children to Paris while on her honeymoon with Ben Affleck. The trio were spotted in the City of Lights for a daytime excursion on Wednesday afternoon — including Lopez’s son, Maximilian Muniz, who was utterly summer-ready.

While leaving the Hôtel de Crillon with his MTV Video Music Award-winning mother and his twin Emme dressed in sharp summer style. The 14-year-old was spotted in a pair of light blue striped shorts and a white Vineyard Vines polo shirt, creating a look that was preppy and minimalist.

Completing Muniz’s outfit was a red and black lanyard with a matching printed AirPods case hanging from it, as well as his phone — encased in a lime green case. His ensemble sharply contrasted that of Emme’s, who wore an olive green terry polo and shorts with tie-dyed socks and white low-top Converse sneakers.

Muniz’s footwear of choice, a pair of tan Rainbow Sandals thong sandals, finished his outfit with a warm-weather base. The “Marry Me” actor’s $60 Flag Ship style featured beige leather uppers with double-stitched straps and a nylon thread dividing toe strap. Completing the summer shoes was a Rainbow logo strap and embossed insoles, as well as non-slip soles and Box X strap stitching.

Thong sandals like Muniz’s are a versatile summer shoe, due to their ease to slip on and off. Men’s styles, similarly to women’s, frequently feature neutral tones in materials like leather and suede. Styles emerge from a range of brands on a rotational basis each summer, including new pairs this season by Reef, Havaianas and Tkees.

Johnston & Murphy’s latest collection notably features a range of men’s thong sandals with perforated and stitched straps, complete with cushioned footbeds for added comfort. Meanwhile, Peter Millar’s summer lineup includes chic tonal leather uppers, as well as molded footbeds and rubberized soles to increase relaxation and minimize scuffing for longterm wear.

Discover Lopez’s glamorous street style looks in the gallery.
