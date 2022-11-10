Jason Mamoa Goes Wild in Leopard Loafers & Purple Pajamas at ‘Slumberland’ Premiere

Jason Mamoa was ready for bed on his latest red carpet appearance. The actor wore pajamas to attend the world premiere of his new film, “Slumberland” at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles last night.

Momoa posed in a bright satin purple pajama set featuring white lining with matching round buttons. He added a few silver rings and pearl necklaces and pearl bracelets to complete his look.

Jason Momoa at the premiere of Netflix’s “Slumberland” held at AMC Century City on Nov. 9, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

As for footwear, Mamoa kept it comfortable with leopard print slipper-like loafers featuring a subdued black sole.

Jason Momoa at the premiere of Netflix’s “Slumberland” held at AMC Century City on Nov. 9, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The actor paired the slumberland-ready attire with a military-inspired long overcoat featuring gold shoulder tassels, detailed silver buttons, faux-military medals, and a bold baby pink to deep pink ombre.

Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley at the premiere of Netflix’s “Slumberland” held at AMC Century City on Nov. 9, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Slumberland” is an American fantasy adventure film directed by Francis Lawrences and based on the comic trip “Little Nemo in Slumberland.” Mamoa plays the role of an eccentric outlaw named Flip, who helps Barkley’s character, Nemo, find her way to Slumberland to see her late father.

Mamoa is known for his wild red carpet looks, often featuring bright and or boldly-patterned suits or two-piece sets, paired with loafers, typically open-heeled, a brown or black short leather boot, or the occasional high, laced-up boot. When he’s not showing up for a movie premiere, you can typically find Mamoa in a sporty slim leather sneaker.

