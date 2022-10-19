James Harden’s Tunnel Outfit Goes Viral With Marni Pajamas & Fuzzy Clogs for 76ers-Celtics Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

James Harden’s maximalist style is going viral yet again — this time, with a cozy twist.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers point guard arrived for the first NBA regular season game against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts, relaxedly strolling into the TD Garden’s tunnel in an outfit that was undeniably comfortable.

His ensemble featured a long-sleeved $1,100 violet Marni sweater. Paired with the brushed mohair piece, however, were unexpected pants: green, blue and white plaid drawstring joggers with cargo pockets, also crafted from mohair. The set made for an utterly comfortable outfit, given a streetwear pop of prints when paired with a leather Louis Vuitton weekender with orange and yellow paneled monograms, complete with pale tan trim.

James Harden stars in, "The Pajama Game" 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9gkWEGOea — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 18, 2022

“James Harden stars in, ‘The Pajama Game,'” the Celtics captioned a video of Harden walking on its Twitter account, which has already amassed over 1.5 million views.

Harden’s choice of footwear, however, cemented his outfit as decidedly comfy: fuzzy clogs. His tan Marni set featured shearling uppers with rounded toes, providing a roomy fit. Paired with white socks, the open-back Fussbett style proved a smooth contrast between mules and slip-on sneakers, allowing Harden to cleverly wear slipper-adjacent footwear outdoors. Though Harden’s pair is nearly sold out — available for $765 on Net-A-Porter’s Mr. Porter site — pairs are also available in hues of caramel, blue and white from retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue.

Marni’s Fussbett clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr. Porter

The style cleverly tapped into a growing focus on texture within the menswear space, which found grass-coated Loewe sneakers, sequined Christian Louboutin platform boots and padded Amiri sneakers, among others, on Spring 2023 runways. M65’s runway show during New York Fashion Week also spotlit the silhouette with exaggeratedly fluffy shearling unisex mules.

The NBA player’s footwear also proves the power of the clog, which has risen as a go-to men’s shoe this year. Providing a relaxed alternative to sneakers, loafers and boots, slip-on styles frequently include rounded toes with flat soles for easy wear. Birkenstock has proven a key player within the trend, with its staple Boston clog becoming a must-have shoe; the style was also part of the brand’s viral Dior Men’s collaboration, and its limited-edition cobalt blue suede version — sold exclusively with Nordstrom — also quickly sold out this summer.

Birkenstock’s new Tokio mule and Milano sandal for its collaboration with Dior Men’s for fall ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

Harden is renowned for his vibrant and eclectic sense of style, wearing colorful and textured ensembles by Comme des Garcons, Dries Van Noten and Marni. His footwear also commonly features colorful lace-up Adidas sneakers, as well as low-top styles by Chanel. Harden has become one to watch in the fashion world, attending Fashion Week shows for Vuitton and Balenciaga over the years. The athlete also made waves with his partnership with Adidas, where he signed a $200 million contract across 13 years in 2015.

