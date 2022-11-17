Jake Gyllenhaal Masters Fall Style in Two-Toned Sweater & Leather Dress Shoes at ‘Strange World’ UK Premiere

Jake Gyllenhaal attended the UK premiere of his new film “Strange World” at Cineworld, Leicester Square today in London. Bundling up, the “Brokeback Mountain” actor embodied fall in warm hues and sharp black footwear.

The actor layered up, sporting a tan and yellow sweater overtop a striped yellow button-down that peeked out from underneath the collar of his sweater. On bottom, the 41-year-old donned straight black trousers that were eclipsed by the oversized black coat he sported featuring a boxy silhouette and silky lapels.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the “Strange World” UK Premiere at Cineworld, Leicester Square on Nov. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sticking to the classics, Gyllenhaal stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of black dress shoes with black laces, the leather footwear offering the “Nightcrawler” star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a sleek silhouette with a glossy leather finish. The style is a closet staple for many men for its versatility and comfort.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the “Strange World” UK Premiere at Cineworld, Leicester Square on Nov. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gyllenhaal’s known for his sharp red carpet style, which often includes suits and shirts with tonal colors, sharp cuts and bold prints from brands like The Row, Valentino and Brioni. Shoe-wise, the actor often opts for polished boots, lace-up and slip-on loafers from designers like Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, he can regularly be seen in Adidas and Nike sneakers, as well as Timberland boots. Recently, the actor also appeared in campaigns as the face of Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

“Strange World” is a Disney original action-adventure movie that allows viewers to journey deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await with the legendary Clades, a family of explorers, whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission. Star-studded cast members include Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu among others.

