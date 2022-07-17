Jaden Smith Revamps Suiting With a Skirt and His New Balance Vision Racer Sneakers at Kenzo’s Fall ’22 Launch Party

Jaden Smith brought his subversive style to Kenzo’s launch event in New York City last night, celebrating artistic director Nigo’s fall ’22 collection for the French luxury brand.

The event featured a star-studded guest list including Evan Mock, Maria Alia Al-Sadek, Julio Torres and Nigel Sylvester — plus a Pusha T musical performance. The MSFTSrep founder hit the red carpet at the New Museum on Saturday night, dressed in a grungy take on the traditional suit from his own label. Wearing a white collared shirt and black tie, Smith paired the formalwear with a black blazer printed with white MSFTSrep lettering and a pyramid print. Adding to his look’s edgy take on tailoring was a long black skirt with a lightly pleated texture, as well as black trousers with a swirling white geometric print.

Jaden Smith attends the Kenzo by Nigo US launch event at The New Museum in New York City on July 16. CREDIT: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Smith opted for his New Balance Vision Racer sneakers. The “Life in a Year” star’s white pair included a lace-up silhouette with paneled mesh uppers. Finishing the set were thick rubber soles with exaggerated curves, giving them a relaxed appearance. Smith’s pair furthered his adjustments to the traditional black suit, while bringing a futuristic appearance to the classic menswear silhouette.

A closer look at Smith’s New Balance Vision Racer sneakers. CREDIT: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Chunky sneakers like Smith’s are a top shoe trend, with thick soles and rounded uppers adding an easygoing feel to any ensemble. New pairs have also been released on a rotational basis for several years, hailing from brands including Puma, Axel Arigato, Naked Wolfe and Eytys. Smith’s outfit itself is also continuing the current narrative around menswear today, with the suit and tie receiving an ironic makeover from a classic appearance in their latest cycle. Indeed, the statement has transcended to new collections from a range of labels, including Gucci, Dries Van Noten and Prada — and even invaded pop culture, with TikTok’s latest trend finding teens wearing suits to see “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at movie theaters.

The “Karate Kid” star’s personal style ranges from skate-inspired to utterly futuristic. Smith is also a top figure in the fashion world; aside from founding his own clothing brand, he’s also starred in Vuitton and Levi’s campaigns, launched collaborations with New Balance and attended Fashion Month shows for brands Hood by Air and Gypsy Sport.

