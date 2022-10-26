Evan Mock Talks His Favorite Ugg Boots and Designing ‘Gossip Girl’ Costumes at Ugg’s Feel House

Ugg’s Feel House celebrated its fall launch in Brooklyn with a splashy opening party — and “Gossip Girl” star Evan Mock was there to witness all of it.

The occasion included curated local art, a Tierra Whack performance and custom tattooed boots by JonBoy, creating a truly immersive experience. Though Mock is a more recent Ugg fan, he says he now wears the brand’s boots daily after moving to New York City from his native Hawaii; his favorite pair of the moment is the Classic Mini Lace-Up, a $180 waterproof style with a quilted puffer collar and removable silicone galoshes.

Evan Mock attends Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ celebration in Williamsburg in New York City on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for UGG

“If I wore Uggs in Hawaii, it would be too hot [and] my feet would be too sweaty,” Mock shared in an exclusive FN interview. “But since I’ve moved to New York, it’s been my go-to every day. Wearing them around the house, wearing them outside. I have an arsenal of different types of Uggs now, so I can do it for every type of weather.”

Myha’la Herrold, Evan Mock, Ella Emhoff and a guest attend Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ celebration in Williamsburg in New York City on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UGG

A key player in New York and men’s fashion scenes, Mock is currently filming the second season of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” throughout the city. Though details around the teen-focused drama are tight-lipped, Mock is reflecting on his favorite season 1 fashion moments as Aki Menzies — including a collaboration between his own label, Sorry In Advance, with costume designer Eric Daman.

“I got to design an entire school outfit in one of the episodes, so it was cool to actually design clothes that I like to wear in the real world, but also have it tied into a school outfit,” Mock recalls. “I sent [Daman] some clothes that I made, and he made a whole school outfit for it. It was nice to actually be able to wear something I made from scratch, basically, and make it into a school outfit, which I never thought it would be — but he created it into a school outfit, which was cool.”

Evan Mock films season 1 of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” in New York City on June 29, 2021. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

As a top menswear figure today, Mock always has his eyes on fashion — evidenced by his outfit, a black sweater and cargo pants by Sacai. The actor also shared that he’s looking forward to whatever future generations create, though it’s currently unknown.

“[You] can’t predict it,” the Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator said. “I think I’ll know what I’m obsessed with when I see it, or when I create it. Everyone’s a designer now, so there’s so many more options, so many more things to pull from inspiration. It’s inspiring to see, because a lot of them don’t have the big [financial] backing, and they make something from nothing — so, it’s cool to see what they come up with until they get to the big leagues.”

