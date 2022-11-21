Elton John Waves Goodbye in Flaming Tailcoat & Gucci Sneakers at Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Elton John brought a burst of glamour to his final performance of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in the United States.

Last night, the famed Grammy Award-winning musician performed onstage at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium — where he iconically performed in 1975. For the occasion, John wore a white shirt and black trousers, layered with sparkling diamond jewelry and pink crystal-rimmed sunglasses. Making a truly dynamic statement was his waistcoat — a black long-sleeved formal jacket, covered in sparkling sequined red, white and blue flame embroidery.

Elton John performs during the final North American stop of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, John opted to lace into a bold set of Gucci sneakers. His low-top pair featured metallic red leather uppers, complete with white laces and flat white rubber soles. The style was complete with Gucci’s signature navy and red webbing stripe accents on each side, giving it added graphic punch for the special moment.

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour completed its final North American stop at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20 — the same stadium he historically performed at in 1975. The evening featured John performing numerous hits across his decades-long career — as well as appearances by Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee. The occasion was globally live-streamed on Disney+ as “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” and featured numerous star guests in the audience including Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris, JoJo Siwa, Jenna Dewan and Paul McCartney.

